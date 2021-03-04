U.S. Capitol building under tight security after warnings of possible attack plot by QAnon conspiracy followers
The U.S. Capitol building is under heightened security Thursday following warnings from intelligence officials of possible violence by QAnon followers. The conspiracy group believes that Donald Trump will be restored to the presidency today, March 4, which was America's inauguration day until 1933. CBS News' Debra Alfarone joins "CBSN AM" from Capitol Hill to discuss.Full Article