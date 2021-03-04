Scarborough Blames Trump’s ‘Big Lie’ for Threat of Second Capitol Attack (Video)

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough blames former president Donald Trump and his “big lie” about election fraud for increased security around the Capitol and fears of a second attack Thursday.



“Not a surprise that these terrorists that attacked on January 6 inspired other future terrorists, especially when you have them possibly coming in and the chatter is about stolen elections, election fraud. You still have Donald Trump going — when he was at CPAC, just this past week — still stirring up that big lie, that big lie that led to the insurrection attempt on January the 6th,” said the “Morning Joe” host.



The House will not be in session Thursday, co-host Mika Brzezinski explained, because of increased threats against members, especially around the date March 4, which is significant to some conspiracy theorists.



“This never happened when I was there,” lamented Scarborough, a former Republican representative for the state of Florida. “The House having to shut down today because of fear that Trump terrorists acting once again on his instruction, acting once again based on his big lie, may come and try to take out, try to kill Democratic lawmakers.”



On Wednesday, the acting chief of the Capitol police revealed there has been a 93% year-over-year increase in threats to Congressional members in January and February. From 2017 to 2020, there was a 118% increase in total threats, she said.



Watch above, via MSNBC.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Joe Scarborough Slams Texas Governor for 'Lying Through His Teeth' About Power Grid Failure (Video)



MSNBC's Scarborough Fumes at GOP Senators Who Want to 'Move On' From Riot, 'Trump Cop Killers' (Video)



Joe Scarborough So Disgusted by Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene He Won't Show Her Photo on Air (Video)