Activist Amanda Nguyen on recent spike in anti-Asian hate crimes: "We are dying to be heard"

Police departments in major cities reported a nearly 150% increase in hate crimes targeting Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in 2020 compared to the year before, according to an analysis by California State University's Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism. Amanda Nguyen, CEO and founder of the civil rights nonprofit Rise, joins CBSN's "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano to discuss a viral video that she posted to raise awareness about anti-Asian racism during the pandemic. She also calls on the Biden administration to address inadequacies in the teaching of AAPI history in U.S. schools.