Kreider’s 2nd Hat Trick In 5 Games Lifts Rangers Past Devils
Published
Kreider extended his goal-scoring binge to nine in the last six games and the Rangers beat the slumping New Jersey Devils on Thursday night.Full Article
Published
Kreider extended his goal-scoring binge to nine in the last six games and the Rangers beat the slumping New Jersey Devils on Thursday night.Full Article
Chris Kreider had another hat trick but the Rangers' win ended on a sour note after Shesterkin was lost to injury late in the game.