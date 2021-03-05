President Joe Biden Insults Republican Governors by Calling Them ‘Neanderthals’

President Joe Biden Insults Republican Governors by Calling Them ‘Neanderthals’

HNGN

Published

President Joe Biden was criticized for calling Republican governors Neanderthals for not falling in line with Democrat states. Most DEM states have the worst coronavirus cases, and in New York the governor is facing sexual harassment charges.

Full Article