Body found in Grand Canyon believed to be missing Kentucky man
Published
Searchers found the body believed to be that of John Pennington, 40, along with a motorcycle inside the canyon.Full Article
Published
Searchers found the body believed to be that of John Pennington, 40, along with a motorcycle inside the canyon.Full Article
The National Park Service recovered a body in the Grand Canyon believed to be that of a missing Kentucky man. Along with the body,..
John Pennington, 40, was last known to be on the south rim of the Grand Canyon near Yaki Point, according to National Park Service..