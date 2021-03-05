1 dead in Senegal protests backing opposition lead
Protesters clashed with police in Senegal on Friday as young people took to the streets nationwide in support of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested Wednesday. (March 5)
[DW] Angered by opposition leader Ousmane Sonko's arrest, his supporters took part in the worst civil unrest in the West African..