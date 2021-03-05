Alexi McCammond Named Teen Vogue Editor in Chief

Alexi McCammond will be the new editor in chief of Teen Vogue, according to a Condé Nast announcement Friday.



Previously, McCammond was at Axios, where she covered Joe Biden’s successful 2020 presidential campaign and then transitioned into covering progressive politics.



“Teen Vogue is the place where the next generation of our culture’s biggest influencers want to be,” she said in a Friday statement.



*Also Read:* White House Deputy Press Secretary TJ Ducklo Resigns After Threatening Reporter



She went on, “I’m looking forward to working with the team to build a unique community of ambitious, curious and fashion-forward young leaders and help lift their voices so they can become our next great leaders, thinkers and artists.”



Anna Wintour, global editorial director of Vogue and chief content officer of Condé Nast, also released a statement, saying, “Alexi has the powerful curiosity and confidence that embodies the best of our next generation of leaders. Her interest in fashion, wellness and important issues in the lives of the Teen Vogue audience and broad knowledge of business leaders, elected officials, influencers, photographers and filmmakers is unrivaled, and I’m so very pleased that she will be bringing her expertise and talents to our team.”



McCammond has been in the news lately for her relationship with TJ Ducklo, a former Biden White House communications official who lost his job when he threatened a Politico reporter who was working on a story about their dating.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



White House Deputy Press Secretary TJ Ducklo Resigns After Threatening Reporter



Journalists Fume Over White House Press Aide TJ Ducklo's Suspension: 'He Needs to Be Fired'



White House Deputy Press Secretary TJ Ducklo Suspended After Accusation of Threat to Reporter