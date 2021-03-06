Pope Francis meets Grand Ayatollah al-Sistani in Najaf
After his historic meeting with Pope Francis on Saturday, Iraq's top Shiite cleric affirmed that religious authorities have a role in protecting Iraq's Christians. (March 6)
Pope Francis held a historic meeting with Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric in the holy city of Najaf on Saturday and visited the..
On the second day of a landmark trip to Iraq, Pope Francis traveled to the the city of Najaf to meet Grand Ayatollah Ali..