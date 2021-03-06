Shiffrin beats Vlhova, claims 45th World Cup slalom victory
Mikaela Shiffrin denied her Slovakian rival Petra Vlhova a home victory Saturday, winning the first World Cup slalom following the world championships.Full Article
