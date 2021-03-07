COVID and the lost year: What's ahead?

It has been 12 months of loss since the coronavirus outbreak in the United States began. Correspondent Martha Teichner takes stock of what we've been through – and perhaps what may come in the pandemic's fallout – with leaders in fields ranging from the economy (Laura Tyson) and civil rights (Mary Frances Berry), to the food industry (José Andrés), psychology (Steven Pinker), urban planning (Richard Florida), and the arts (Renée Elise Goldsberry).