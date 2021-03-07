The continuing impact of Bloody Sunday on modern politics

It's been 56 years since civil rights activists and supporters crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge, demanding voting rights. They were violently met by Alabama State Troopers. The clash was captured on camera and seen across the country. On Sunday, President Biden signed a voting access executive order to ensure voting rights for all Americans. Bishop Harry L. Seawright, the presiding prelate of the 9th Episcopal Church, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the impact of "Bloody Sunday" in the modern political climate.