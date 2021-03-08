2 NYPD Officers Recovering, Suspect In Custody After Police-Involved Shooting In Brooklyn
Published
Police said received a 911 call around 9 p.m. Sunday about a man shot inside an apartment in Prospect Lefferts Gardens.Full Article
Published
Police said received a 911 call around 9 p.m. Sunday about a man shot inside an apartment in Prospect Lefferts Gardens.Full Article
Two police officers were injured in a shooting Sunday night inside an apartment building in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, Brooklyn...
A suspect who led suburban police officers on a car chase and shot at them is in police custody.