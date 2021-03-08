Meghan wears Princess Diana's diamond bracelet for Oprah interview
Published
It's the same bracelet that Harry had previously removed two stones from to craft Meghan's engagement ring.Full Article
Published
It's the same bracelet that Harry had previously removed two stones from to craft Meghan's engagement ring.Full Article
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey finally aired in the US a little more than a year after they..
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a 90-minute interview set to air on March 7.