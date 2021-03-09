Grammy-nominated Black Pumas on their soulful sound, unlikely pairing and sudden success
Eric Burton and Adrian Quesada of the Austin-based band Black Pumas are up for three Grammys this year, including Album of the Year for their self-titled debut album, and Record of the Year for "Colors." They talk with Anthony Mason about their rise to fame from C-Boy's Heart and Soul, the bar where they first performed together. Black Pumas also visit Burton's old busking corner in Austin.Full Article