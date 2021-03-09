Capitol rioters turned in by friends, family, colleagues, ex-lovers
Published
Some tipsters described watching their friend, family member or coworker develop increasingly extreme beliefs in the time leading up to the January 6 riot.Full Article
Published
Some tipsters described watching their friend, family member or coworker develop increasingly extreme beliefs in the time leading up to the January 6 riot.Full Article
11pm-2021-01-16
After livestreaming himself taking part in the Capitol riot on Wednesday, the Department of Justice has charged a West Virginia..