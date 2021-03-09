Piers Morgan Quits ‘Good Morning Britain’ After Meghan Markle Blowup

Piers Morgan is leaving “Good Morning Britain” in the aftermath of his comments regarding Meghan Markle, when the co-host said he didn’t believe her when she expressed she had suicidal thoughts during her interview with Oprah on Sunday.



ITV confirmed the decision in a statement that read, “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”



During Monday’s “Good Morning Britain,” Morgan went after the Duchess of Sussex, saying, “Who did you go to? What did they say to you? I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she said, Meghan Markle. I wouldn’t believe it if she read me a weather report.”



Markle’s comments came during her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired Sunday night on CBS. She told Winfrey that she pleaded with those in the royal “institution” for help with her decaying mental health, only to be rebuffed. “I just didn’t want to be alive anymore. That was clear and real and frightening and constant thought,” she said.



*Also Read:* Piers Morgan's Meghan Markle Comments Under Investigation by British Media Regulator



On Tuesday’s “Good Morning Britain,” Morgan stormed off the set after a co-host called his commentary from the previous day “diabolical.”



“I understand that you don’t like Meghan Markle,” co-presenter Alex Beresford said. “You’ve made that so clear a number of times on this program — a number of times — and I understand that you’ve got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle, or had one and she cut you off. She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has, but yet you continue to trash her.”



“OK, I’m done with this,” Piers Morgan said to Beresford as he exited. “Sorry. No. Sorry. You can trash me, mate, but not on my own show.”



British regulator Ofcom said it was investigating Morgan for Monday’s comments. “We have launched an investigation into Monday’s episode of ‘Good Morning Britain’ under our harm and offence rules. As of 14:00 on Tuesday 9 March, we have received 41,015 complaints about the programme,” the organization said on Tuesday.



