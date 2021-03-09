Piers Morgan has come under fire from British media regulator Ofcom for his comments about Meghan Markle on Monday, when the “Good Morning Britain” co-host expressed disbelief that she contemplated suicide.



“We have launched an investigation into Monday’s episode of ‘Good Morning Britain’ under our harm and offence rules. As of 14:00 on Tuesday 9 March, we have received 41,015 complaints about the programme,” the organization said on Tuesday.



During Monday’s “Good Morning Britain,” Morgan went after the Duchess of Sussex, saying, “Who did you go to? What did they say to you? I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she said, Meghan Markle. I wouldn’t believe it if she read me a weather report.”



*Also Read:* Piers Morgan's Meghan Markle Comments Under Investigation by British Media Regulator



Markle’s comments came during her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired Sunday night on CBS. She told Winfrey that she pleaded with those in the royal “institution” for help with her decaying mental health, only to be rebuffed. “I just didn’t want to be alive anymore. That was clear and real and frightening and constant thought,” she said.



On Tuesday’s “Good Morning Britain,” Morgan stormed off the set after a co-host called his commentary from the previous day “diabolical.”



“I understand that you don’t like Meghan Markle,” co-presenter Alex Beresford said. “You’ve made that so clear a number of times on this program — a number of times — and I understand that you’ve got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle, or had one and she cut you off. She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has, but yet you continue to trash her.”



“OK, I’m done with this,” Morgan said to Beresford as he exited. “Sorry. No. Sorry. You can trash me, mate, but not on my own show.”



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



'The View' Blasts Piers Morgan's Continued Trashing of Meghan Markle (Video)



James Corden's Big Takeaway From Meghan-Harry Interview Is All About Himself (Video)



Oprah's Meghan-Harry Interview Was Just 1.4 Million Viewers Shy of Princess Diana's 1995 Bombshell