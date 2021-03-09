Crown Publishing Won’t Reprint, Promote Andrew Cuomo’s COVID-19 Book

Crown Publishing won’t be promoting or reprinting New York governor Andrew Cuomo’s book about his pandemic leadership, according to the New York Times.



A spokesperson for the publishing company told the Times there are “no plans” to reprint “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic,” nor release it in paperback. The spokesperson pointed to “the ongoing investigation into N.Y.S. reporting of COVID-related fatalities in nursing homes.”



Representatives for the company did not immediately return a request for comment from TheWrap.



In recent weeks, Cuomo — who was praised at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic for his frequent and transparent briefings and released his book seven months into the crisis — has faced mounting criticism for not only his handling of nursing homes in his state during the pandemic, but for allegedly sexually harassing multiple women, including former aides.



Last week, he announced that he would not resign in the wake of the sexual harassment accusations. He also apologized again for making women feel uncomfortable and said he was “embarrassed” by his behavior — but denied touching anyone inappropriately.



Cuomo was widely criticized when he announced the book’s forthcoming publication last summer, too. Commentators on both sides of the aisle panned the Democrat for being in too much of a rush to publish a book on an ongoing crisis. There have been 1.7 million COVID cases in the state and nearly 48,000 deaths.



