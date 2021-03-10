"We are struggling with an issue of beds": Biden administration faces surge of migrant children at border

On Monday the U.S. reported a record 3,200 migrant children in border patrol facilities. Vice President Kamala Harris' deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano to discuss the recent surge and how the administration is responding. She also discusses the Biden administration's efforts to confront vaccine hesitancy in minority communities and Vice President Harris' reaction to a recent spike in attacks against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in her hometown of Oakland, California.