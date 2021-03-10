3 jurors selected on day 1 of Derek Chauvin trial
The long process of jury selection for former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, charged in George Floyd's death began Tuesday with three jurors picked. (March 9)
Three jurors were chosen on the second day of Derek Chauvin's trial, but 11 more are still needed, Esme Murphy reports (3:08) WCCO..
The trial of Derek Chauvin over the death of George Floyd puts the US jury system under the spotlight.