Dua Lipa's 'brave face' at the Grammys
Published
Pop star Dua Lipa has six Grammy Awards nominations and is performing at the show. She says she's nervous but "putting on a brave face" for music's biggest night. (March 9)
Published
Pop star Dua Lipa has six Grammy Awards nominations and is performing at the show. She says she's nervous but "putting on a brave face" for music's biggest night. (March 9)
The format will be different and the vibe will be different, but will this year’s Grammy Awards be the same old..