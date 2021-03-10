‘Whole Generations Of Fathers’ Lost As COVID-19 Kills Young Latino Men In NJ

Zenaida Morales holds a framed image of herself with her late husband Reinaldo Rojano at her home in Elizabeth, New Jersey, March 2, 2021. Reinaldo Rojano died of COVID-19 at age 44.
A year after New Jersey’s first fatality, Latino men comprise nearly half the coronavirus deaths recorded in adults younger than 50—a disproportionate toll by any standard. [ more › ]
