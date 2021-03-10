Dua Lipa on Grammy-nominated album and wanting to "put some optimism out there"

Dua Lipa is nominated for six Grammys, including Song of the Year and Album of The Year, for her second album, "Future Nostalgia." The 25-year-old singer-songwriter spoke with "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King about the making of "Future Nostalgia," wanting to provide some escapism during lockdown and how her struggle to embrace her success as a songwriter has taught her it's okay to make "cheesy" music.