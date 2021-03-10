Congress approves $1.9T virus relief bill
The U.S. House of Representatives approved the final version of a sweeping $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill Wednesday, an early landmark victory for President Joe Biden.Full Article
The United States Congress is scrambling to complete work on President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill before some..
In brief remarks on Saturday from the White House's Roosevelt Room, Biden said he called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to thank her..