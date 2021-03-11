Biden Will Outline What Comes Next For Coronavirus In Primetime Address, White House Officials Say

Biden Will Outline What Comes Next For Coronavirus In Primetime Address, White House Officials Say

Daily Caller

Published

President Joe Biden’s Thursday primetime address will mark a shift into the second phase of the administration’s coronavirus pandemic response, White House officials familiar with his remarks say. Senior administration officials tell the Daily Caller that Biden’s speech, his first in primetime since his January inauguration, will run approximately 20 minutes and seek to achieve […]

Full Article