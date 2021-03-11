AstraZeneca Vaccine Stopped in Denmark After Reports of Blood Clots
Published
Health officials say two-week suspension of coronavirus vaccine is a 'precautionary measure'Full Article
Published
Health officials say two-week suspension of coronavirus vaccine is a 'precautionary measure'Full Article
The vaccine will not be used for 14 days while investigators probe reports of possible ‘serious side-effects’.
Denmark is suspending the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for two weeks as it investigates reports of some patients..