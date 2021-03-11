YouTube Says It’s Taken Down 30,000 Videos For COVID-19 Vaccine Misinformation
Published
YouTube has removed more than 30,000 videos containing misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine since October 2020, the company said Thursday. The videos taken down “included claims about COVID-19 vaccinations that contradict local and global health authorities,” YouTube spokeswoman Elena Hernandez told the Daily Caller. “Overall, since February 2020, we have removed over 800,000 videos related […]Full Article