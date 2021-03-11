Oklahoma officers charged in shooting death of 15-year-old who dropped gun
Published
Five Oklahoma City police officers are charged with first-degree manslaughter in the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old robbery suspect.
Published
Five Oklahoma City police officers are charged with first-degree manslaughter in the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old robbery suspect.
Five Oklahoma City police officers are charged with first-degree manslaughter in the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old robbery..
First-degree manslaughter charges were brought against the police officers after body-camera footage showed Stavian Rodriguez..