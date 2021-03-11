New York governor Andrew Cuomo has been reported to police over an allegation he groped a woman at his home.Full Article
NY governor Andrew Cuomo reported to police over groping allegation
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Groping Allegation Against Gov. Cuomo Referred To Police
CBS 2 New York
Gov. Cuomo's lawyer turned the allegations over the Albany Police after the woman involved said she did not want to file charges...
You might like
More coverage
Albany Police Offer Assistance To Cuomo Accusers
CBS 2 New York
Pressure continues to intensify for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign, and the Albany mayor is offering police assistance to the women..