Be Good, Smile Pretty
Published
For 32 years, Tracy Tragos never knew her father who was killed in the Vietnam War. Then, an accidental discovery launched a life-changing project that took her all the way to Vietnam. Bob Simon reports.Full Article
Published
For 32 years, Tracy Tragos never knew her father who was killed in the Vietnam War. Then, an accidental discovery launched a life-changing project that took her all the way to Vietnam. Bob Simon reports.Full Article
Patsy Palmer hung up during a live interview after noticing that her tagline described her as 'addict to wellness guru'.
Hailey Bieber put together outfits and got dressed up in lockdown to help boost her mood.