Arizona COVID-19 toll — here's what we know: 16,464 deaths, 830,465 cases

Arizona COVID-19 toll — here's what we know: 16,464 deaths, 830,465 cases

azcentral.com

Published

So far, 830,465 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Arizona since the pandemic began. Here's what we know about the people who have contracted it.
 

Full Article