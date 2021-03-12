Four living former presidents, excluding former President Donald Trump, appeared in public service announcements prompting Americans to be inoculated for COVID-19 released Thursday.Full Article
4 Former Presidents, Except Trump, Encourages Vaccination
HNGN
