New York state's assembly has authorized its judiciary committee to start an impeachment investigation against Gov. Andrew Cuomo for alleged sexual misconduct.Full Article
Andrew Cuomo Harassment Claims Prompt Impeachment Inquiry
BREAKING: NY State Assembly Speaker Approves Impeachment Inquiry of Gov. Cuomo Over Sexual Harassment Allegations
Speaker of the New York State Assembly, Carl Heastie, authorized the legislature's judicial committee to initiate an impeachment..
Rep. Tenney: Cuomo Facing 'Inevitable Impeachment,' Should Resign
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo appears to be facing "inevitable impeachment" as claims mount against him concerning sexual harassment..
