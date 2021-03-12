Breaking Down President Biden's Prime-Time Address
Published
Democratic strategist Mo Elleithee and Republican strategist Scott Jennings react to President Biden's first prime-time address to the nation.Full Article
Published
Democratic strategist Mo Elleithee and Republican strategist Scott Jennings react to President Biden's first prime-time address to the nation.Full Article
President Joe Biden set a goal of July 4 to "get closer to normal" in reopening the country in his first prime-time address on..
Biden signs COVID relief plan hours before prime-time address; Deep snow expected across Rockies and Northern Plains this weekend