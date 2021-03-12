Biden Aims To Make All Adults Eligible For Coronavirus Vaccine By May 1
President Biden is outlining a plan to get the U.S. "closer to normal" by July 4th. He also plans to ensure all adults are vaccine-eligible by May 1.Full Article
Biden will direct states to make coronavirus vaccines available to all adults by May
CBS2's Dick Brennan has more on the president's address and what it means for the nation going forward.