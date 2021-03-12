GOP House Members crafted a bill that will lessen the issuance of unconstitutional orders by the White House. The recent presidential orders have resulted in problems in energy policy and a worsening border crisis; an anti-overreach bill will prevent another fiasco.Full Article
GOP House Members Sponsor Bill to Lessen Biden's Reach
HNGN0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Across the nation
WTAT
across the nation
You might like
More coverage
Avlon: GOP deploys culture war distractions against Covid-19 relief
Bleacher Report AOL
CNN’s John Avlon takes a look at the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s Covid-19 relief package, comparing the bill..