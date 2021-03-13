Sixers all-star center Joel Embiid out at least 2 weeks with left knee bone bruise
All-star center Joel Embiid injured his knee midway through the 3rd quarter of Friday's win over the Wizards. He will miss at least 7 games
Sixers star Joel Embiid was diagnosed with a bruised left knee following an MRI, and he will be re-evaluated in two weeks, the team..
There's significant relief within Sixers that the left knee bone bruise isn't something much worse