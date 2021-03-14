Marvin Hagler, middleweight boxing great, dies at 66
Marvin Hagler, the middleweight boxing great whose title reign and career ended with a split-decision loss to “Sugar” Ray Leonard in 1987, died Saturday. He was 66.Full Article
