Harden Has Triple-Double, Carries Nets Over Pistons
Published
Harden also added 10 rebounds and 10 assists in his 55th triple-double as Brooklyn improved to 26-13 with its 12th win in its last 16 games.Full Article
Kyrie Irving added 18 points and Landry Shamet had 15 off the bench.
Star point guard scored the final 10 points and recorded his eight triple-double since joining the Nets.