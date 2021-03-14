Saints QB Drew Brees Retires
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees announced his retirement on Sunday.The 42-year-old Brees is the NFL's all-time leader with 80,358 career passing yards and 7,142 completions.Full Article
The Saints moved quickly following Drew Brees' retirement announcement