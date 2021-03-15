British woman murdered walking home at night sparks debate on women's safety, sexual violence

In Britain, people are taking to the streets to demonstrate for women's right to feel safe on the streets. This follows the death of Sarah Everard, who was kidnapped and killed while walking home at night in London earlier this month. A serving police officer has been charged with her murder. Holly Williams speaks with protesters who feel the police aren't doing enough to protect them.

