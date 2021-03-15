Woman Recalls Losing Nearly $200,000 To ‘Bruno Mars’ Imposter In Stunning Romance Scam
Published
A Texas woman is speaking out for the first time about the romance scam involving a Bruno Mars imposter that cost her close to $200,000.Full Article
Published
A Texas woman is speaking out for the first time about the romance scam involving a Bruno Mars imposter that cost her close to $200,000.Full Article
A North Richland Hills woman is speaking out for the first time about the romance scam involving a Bruno Mars imposter that cost..