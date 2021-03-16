Elliot Page Discusses Coming Out As Transgender In Time Magazine
He says he was inspired by trans icons including Janet Mock and Laverne Cox who have found success in Hollywood on their own terms.Full Article
Elliot Page is opening up for the first time about coming out as transgender in a new Time Magazine cover story.
The "Umbrella Academy" actor said “letting myself fully become who I am” has been worth any scrutiny he has had to endure.