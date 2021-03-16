Elliot Page opens up in interview: "I want to live and be who I am"
"If we could just celebrate all the wonderful complexities of people, the world would be such a better place," Page told Time Magazine.
Elliot Page is gracing the latest cover of Time for his first interview since coming out as transgender and non-binary. The actor..
Elliot Page has revealed he had already undergone surgery when he came out as transgender, describing the change as "life saving".