Biden says Cuomo should resign if investigation confirms allegations
Published
Mr. Biden also said Cuomo would "probably be prosecuted" if the claims were found to be true.Full Article
Published
Mr. Biden also said Cuomo would "probably be prosecuted" if the claims were found to be true.Full Article
Mr. Cuomo is facing allegations that he sexually harassed or behaved inappropriately toward multiple women, including several..
President Joe Biden said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo should resign if an investigation confirms the multiple sexual harassment..