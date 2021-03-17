ShowBiz Minute: Golden Globes,'The Talk,' Grammys
Published
Publicists: Golden Globes must reform or stars will boycott; CBS says "The Talk" staying off air after racism talk; Grammy Award ratings drop 51 percent to record low. (March 17)
Published
Publicists: Golden Globes must reform or stars will boycott; CBS says "The Talk" staying off air after racism talk; Grammy Award ratings drop 51 percent to record low. (March 17)
NEW YORK (AP) — Grammy producers avoided the Zoom awkwardness of other pandemic-era awards shows and gave music-starved fans..