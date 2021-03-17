A series of Georgia massage parlor shootings transpired on Tuesday evening. It recorded eight fatalities, six of them were women of Asian descent.Full Article
Georgia Massage Parlor Shootings Leave 8 Dead
Police arrest 1 suspect in deadly Atlanta spa shootings rampage
Law enforcement says video evidence suggests "it is extremely likely" that the same person was responsible for the three deadly..
Georgia massage parlor shootings leave 8 dead
Shooting at Gerogia Spa leaves man dead
At least 8 people are dead after a man opened fire at a massage parlor in Georgia.
Eight dead after shootings at Atlanta massage parlours
