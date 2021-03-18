James Harden Has Triple-Double, Short-Handed Nets Top Pacers
Published
The All-Star guard often demanded double teams in the final quarter, yet still delivered with 14 points, six rebounds and four assists.Full Article
Published
The All-Star guard often demanded double teams in the final quarter, yet still delivered with 14 points, six rebounds and four assists.Full Article
James Harden had 40 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds for his 11th triple-double this season in the Brooklyn Nets' 124-115 victory..
The only one of the Big 3 in action for Nets against Indiana, scores 40 points with 10 rebounds and 15 assists.