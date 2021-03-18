Zibanejad Has 3 Goals, 3 Assists As Rangers Rout Flyers
Zibanejad scored three consecutive goals in a 10:10 span of the second for his fifth career hat trick. The Swedish center also topped 400 career points.Full Article
Mika Zibanejad records a natural hat trick while Pavel Buchnevich provided two goals, as the Rangers scored seven goals in the 2nd..
